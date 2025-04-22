Canada election 2025: Northumberland—Clarke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Northumberland—Clarke is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding contains parts of the riding previously known as Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland—Clarke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Philip Lawrence (Incumbent) Liberal: John Goheen NDP: Ava Becker Green: Christina Wilson People's Party: Lisa Bradburn Independent: Jody Ledgerwood CHP Canada: John Wesselius