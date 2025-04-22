SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Northumberland—Clarke

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Philip Lawrence
    Philip Lawrence
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • John Goheen
    John Goheen
    Liberal
  • Ava Becker
    Ava Becker
    NDP
  • Christina Wilson
    Christina Wilson
    Green
  • Lisa Bradburn
    Lisa Bradburn
    People's Party
  • Jody Ledgerwood
    Jody Ledgerwood
    Independent
  • John Wesselius
    John Wesselius
    CHP Canada
Northumberland—Clarke is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding contains parts of the riding previously known as Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland—Clarke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Philip Lawrence (Incumbent)

Liberal: John Goheen

NDP: Ava Becker

Green: Christina Wilson

People's Party: Lisa Bradburn

Independent: Jody Ledgerwood

CHP Canada: John Wesselius

