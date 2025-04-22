Canada election 2025: Northumberland—Clarke

Northumberland—Clarke is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding contains parts of the riding previously known as Northumberland-Peterborough South.
Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland—Clarke in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Philip Lawrence (Incumbent)
Liberal: John Goheen
NDP: Ava Becker
Green: Christina Wilson
People's Party: Lisa Bradburn
Independent: Jody Ledgerwood
CHP Canada: John Wesselius
Comments