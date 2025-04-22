SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Brossard-Saint-Lambert

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Alexandra Mendès
    Alexandra Mendès
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • William Huynh-Jan
    William Huynh-Jan
    Conservative
  • Zeinab Akkaoui
    Zeinab Akkaoui
    NDP
  • Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard
    Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard
    Bloc Québécois
  • Gregory De Luca
    Gregory De Luca
    Green
  • Hector Huerta
    Hector Huerta
    People's Party
Brossard-Saint-Lambert is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès who first took office in 2015. Mendès collected 28,326 votes, winning 54.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brossard-Saint-Lambert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Alexandra Mendès (Incumbent)

Conservative: William Huynh-Jan

NDP: Zeinab Akkaoui

Bloc Québécois: Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard

Green: Gregory De Luca

People's Party: Hector Huerta

