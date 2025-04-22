Canada election 2025: Brossard-Saint-Lambert

See more sharing options

Brossard-Saint-Lambert is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès who first took office in 2015. Mendès collected 28,326 votes, winning 54.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brossard-Saint-Lambert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Alexandra Mendès (Incumbent) Conservative: William Huynh-Jan NDP: Zeinab Akkaoui Bloc Québécois: Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard Green: Gregory De Luca People's Party: Hector Huerta