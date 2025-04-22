Canada election 2025: Brossard-Saint-Lambert

Brossard-Saint-Lambert is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès who first took office in 2015. Mendès collected 28,326 votes, winning 54.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brossard-Saint-Lambert in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Alexandra Mendès (Incumbent)
Conservative: William Huynh-Jan
NDP: Zeinab Akkaoui
Bloc Québécois: Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard
Green: Gregory De Luca
People's Party: Hector Huerta
