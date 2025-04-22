SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: North Island-Powell River

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
North Island-Powell River is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Rachel Blaney who first took office in . Blaney collected 23,833 votes, winning 39.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent North Island-Powell River in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer Lash

Conservative: Aaron Gunn

NDP: Tanille Johnston

Green: Jessica Wegg

People's Party: Paul Macknight

Independent: Glen Staples

