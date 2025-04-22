Canada election 2025: North Island-Powell River

North Island-Powell River is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Rachel Blaney who first took office in . Blaney collected 23,833 votes, winning 39.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent North Island-Powell River in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Jennifer Lash
Conservative: Aaron Gunn
NDP: Tanille Johnston
Green: Jessica Wegg
People's Party: Paul Macknight
Independent: Glen Staples
