Canada election 2025: North Island-Powell River

North Island-Powell River is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Rachel Blaney who first took office in . Blaney collected 23,833 votes, winning 39.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent North Island-Powell River in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jennifer Lash Conservative: Aaron Gunn NDP: Tanille Johnston Green: Jessica Wegg People's Party: Paul Macknight Independent: Glen Staples