Canada election 2025: Delta

Delta is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough who first took office in 2015. Qualtrough collected 22,105 votes, winning 42.26 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Delta in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jill McKnight Conservative: Jessy Sahota NDP: Jason McCormick People's Party: Natasa Sirotic