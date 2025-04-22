SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Central Nova

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sean Fraser
    Sean Fraser
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Brycen Jenkins
    Brycen Jenkins
    Conservative
  • Jesiah MacDonald
    Jesiah MacDonald
    NDP
  • Gerald Romsa
    Gerald Romsa
    Green
  • Charlie MacEachern
    Charlie MacEachern
    People's Party
  • Alexander MacKenzie
    Alexander MacKenzie
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Central Nova is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sean Fraser who first took office in 2015. Fraser collected 18,682 votes, winning 46.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Central Nova in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sean Fraser (Incumbent)

Conservative: Brycen Jenkins

NDP: Jesiah MacDonald

Green: Gerald Romsa

People's Party: Charlie MacEachern

Independent: Alexander MacKenzie

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices