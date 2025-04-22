Canada election 2025: Central Nova

See more sharing options

Central Nova is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sean Fraser who first took office in 2015. Fraser collected 18,682 votes, winning 46.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Central Nova in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Sean Fraser (Incumbent) Conservative: Brycen Jenkins NDP: Jesiah MacDonald Green: Gerald Romsa People's Party: Charlie MacEachern Independent: Alexander MacKenzie