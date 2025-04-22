SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Acadie—Bathurst

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Serge Cormier
    Serge Cormier
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • James Brown
    James Brown
    Conservative
  • Ty Boulay
    Ty Boulay
    NDP
  • Randi Raynard
    Randi Raynard
    People's Party
Acadie—Bathurst is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Serge Cormier who first took office in 2015. Cormier collected 27,817 votes, winning 64.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Acadie—Bathurst in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Serge Cormier (Incumbent)

Conservative: James Brown

NDP: Ty Boulay

People's Party: Randi Raynard

