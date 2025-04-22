Canada election 2025: Acadie—Bathurst

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Acadie—Bathurst is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Serge Cormier who first took office in 2015. Cormier collected 27,817 votes, winning 64.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Acadie—Bathurst in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Serge Cormier (Incumbent) Conservative: James Brown NDP: Ty Boulay People's Party: Randi Raynard