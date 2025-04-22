Canada election 2025: Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata

See more sharing options

Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding is created from parts of the previous ridings known as Montmagny–L’Islet–Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques.

Voters will decide who will represent Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Bernard Généreux (Incumbent) Liberal: Rémi Massé NDP: Iseult L'Heureux Hubert Bloc Québécois: Diane Sénécal Green: Alexie Plourde Rhinoceros: Thibaud Mony People's Party: Jean-François Morin