Politics

Canada election 2025: Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding is created from parts of the previous ridings known as Montmagny–L’Islet–Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques.

Voters will decide who will represent Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Bernard Généreux (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rémi Massé

NDP: Iseult L'Heureux Hubert

Bloc Québécois: Diane Sénécal

Green: Alexie Plourde

Rhinoceros: Thibaud Mony

People's Party: Jean-François Morin

