Canada election 2025: Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata

Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding is created from parts of the previous ridings known as Montmagny–L’Islet–Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques.
Voters will decide who will represent Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup— Kataskomiq—Témiscouata in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Bernard Généreux (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rémi Massé
NDP: Iseult L'Heureux Hubert
Bloc Québécois: Diane Sénécal
Green: Alexie Plourde
Rhinoceros: Thibaud Mony
People's Party: Jean-François Morin
