Canada election 2025: St. Catharines

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Catharines is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chris Bittle who first took office in 2015. Bittle collected 22,069 votes, winning 37.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Catharines in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Chris Bittle (Incumbent) Conservative: Bas Sluijmers NDP: Karen Orlandi Centrist Party: Taha Alexander Haj-Ahmad Independent: Christopher Reilly People's Party: Dennis Wilson