Politics

Canada election 2025: St. Catharines

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chris Bittle
    Chris Bittle
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Bas Sluijmers
    Bas Sluijmers
    Conservative
  • Karen Orlandi
    Karen Orlandi
    NDP
  • Taha Alexander Haj-Ahmad
    Taha Alexander Haj-Ahmad
    Centrist Party
  • Christopher Reilly
    Christopher Reilly
    Independent
  • Dennis Wilson
    Dennis Wilson
    People's Party
St. Catharines is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Chris Bittle who first took office in 2015. Bittle collected 22,069 votes, winning 37.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Catharines in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Chris Bittle (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bas Sluijmers

NDP: Karen Orlandi

Centrist Party: Taha Alexander Haj-Ahmad

Independent: Christopher Reilly

People's Party: Dennis Wilson

