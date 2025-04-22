SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Lakeshore

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Charles Sousa
    Charles Sousa
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Tom Ellard
    Tom Ellard
    Conservative
  • Evelyn Butler
    Evelyn Butler
    NDP
  • Mary Kidnew
    Mary Kidnew
    Green
  • Carlton Darby
    Carlton Darby
    Independent
  • Anna Di Carlo
    Anna Di Carlo
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Fahad Rao
    Fahad Rao
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Charles Sousa who first took office in 2022. Sousa collected 12,766 votes, winning 51 per cent of the vote in a 2022 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Charles Sousa (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tom Ellard

NDP: Evelyn Butler

Green: Mary Kidnew

Independent: Carlton Darby

Marxist-Leninist: Anna Di Carlo

People's Party: Fahad Rao

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices