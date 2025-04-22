Canada election 2025: Mississauga-Lakeshore

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Charles Sousa who first took office in 2022. Sousa collected 12,766 votes, winning 51 per cent of the vote in a 2022 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Charles Sousa (Incumbent) Conservative: Tom Ellard NDP: Evelyn Butler Green: Mary Kidnew Independent: Carlton Darby Marxist-Leninist: Anna Di Carlo People's Party: Fahad Rao