Canada election 2025: Gatineau

Gatineau is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon who first took office in 2015. MacKinnon collected 26,267 votes, winning 50.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gatineau in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent) Conservative: Kethlande Pierre NDP: Daniel Simoncic Bloc Québécois: Richard Nadeau People's Party: Mathieu Saint-Jean Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Soublière