Politics

Canada election 2025: Gatineau

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Steven MacKinnon
    Steven MacKinnon
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Kethlande Pierre
    Kethlande Pierre
    Conservative
  • Daniel Simoncic
    Daniel Simoncic
    NDP
  • Richard Nadeau
    Richard Nadeau
    Bloc Québécois
  • Mathieu Saint-Jean
    Mathieu Saint-Jean
    People's Party
  • Pierre Soublière
    Pierre Soublière
    Marxist-Leninist
Gatineau is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon who first took office in 2015. MacKinnon collected 26,267 votes, winning 50.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gatineau in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kethlande Pierre

NDP: Daniel Simoncic

Bloc Québécois: Richard Nadeau

People's Party: Mathieu Saint-Jean

Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Soublière

