Athletics Canada says mountaineer goes missing attempting Matterhorn record

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Athletics Canada says one of its members has gone missing while attempting to break a mountain-running record in the Alps along the Switzerland-Italy border.

The national sport governing body says in a statement that Kalie McCrystal was last seen Tuesday.

It says the skyrunner and mountaineer was climbing Italy’s Matterhorn, a roughly 4,481-metre-tall, horn-shaped peak overlooking the Swiss town of Zermatt.

The statement says McCrystal has many years of experience in technical, high-altitude environments, and has climbed the Matterhorn before.

“This was therefore not her first ascent of the mountain,” it said.

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The statement did not give details on the record she was trying to break.

“Kalie is a highly respected athlete and a valued member of the worldwide skyrunning community,” it said.

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“Our thoughts are with Kalie, her family and everyone close to her at this extremely difficult time. We are hoping for her safe return and are grateful to those involved in the ongoing search.”

Riley Webb, a close friend from McCrystal’s hometown of Squamish, B.C., said he has known her for about five years and described her as an accomplished mountain runner, lawyer and deeply caring friend.

“She was very thoughtful and compassionate. Always there for you. Truly always there for you,” he told Global News.

Webb said McCrystal’s disappearance and the uncertainty surrounding the search have been difficult for those close to her.

“As a friend and someone very close to her, it’s almost unbearable,” he said.

The two began pursuing mountain and trail running around the same time, training and heading into the mountains together.

Webb said McCrystal’s passion and dedication to the sport stood out, as did her desire to champion women in mountain running.

“I think she was a very inspiring person.”

– With files from The Canadian Press