Only 1 person charged after RCMP dismantle Canada’s largest super lab

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An enormous drug seizure at a rural property near Falkland in 2024 is back in the spotlight after a guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to several drug-trafficking and firearms-related charges.

Randhawa is the only person to have been charged in connection with the massive operation so far.

“It’s just you know unbelievable to think that this one guy is running all of that and that the police were able to obtain a search warrant based on the information that they had, and that only one guy was the only name that came up and involved in this,” said Bryan Tepper, Conservative MLA for Surrey-Panorama and shadow minister for the solicitor general.

Tepper, who is also a retired RCMP officer himself, fears that those at the bottom of criminal organizations are being prosecuted while those who are running and financing them remain untouched.

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“It’s almost a low hanging fruit that we have to, we got to charge somebody. That guy was there,” Tepper said.

Rob Dhanu, a former federal crown prosecutor, said those at the top of these kinds of organizations insulate themselves.

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“So just like a CEO is not going to be in the trenches of the business that they’re involved in, those at the very top level have individuals at the mid-level and lower-level who are setting up the operation, they’re producing the drugs, they’re distributing the drugs,” Dhanu said. “With Mr. Randhawa, what we likely have here is someone who is doing the dirty work and was likely at the mid to lower level of the organization, which is much easier for police to investigate and then to successfully arrest.”

3:50 RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history

Dhanu added that these types of investigations are challenging and can take years.

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“We’re talking about investigators that would be numbered in the dozens who are trying to coordinate their efforts. There’s surveillance. There’s individuals getting warrants out there. There’s individuals who are on the back end, filtering through all the reports and putting them all together in a manner that makes sense,” Dhanu said.

“While drugs fall under federal policing,” Tepper said, “the province plays a part too and needs to boost court resources so that more people are held accountable.

“We’re not administering the courts the way we should be. You know, we do have the responsibility to do administration of justice,” Tepper said.

RCMP say the investigation into this case is ongoing but so far no other arrests have been made.

“The police are still going to see this as a success because it’s very, very rare for an entire organization, all the tiers, to be dismantled,” Dhanu said. “So the fact that they’ve taken down this massive lab, they prevented all these drugs from hitting the streets. That’s still a success.”

Randhawa will be back in court in early 2027 for sentencing.