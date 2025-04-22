SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kelly McCauley
    Kelly McCauley
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Brad Fournier
    Brad Fournier
    Liberal
  • Sean McQuillan
    Sean McQuillan
    NDP
  • Brent Kinzel
    Brent Kinzel
    People's Party
  • Peggy Morton
    Peggy Morton
    Marxist-Leninist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton West is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley who first took office in 2015. McCauley collected 25,278 votes, winning 45.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton West in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Kelly McCauley (Incumbent)

Liberal: Brad Fournier

NDP: Sean McQuillan

People's Party: Brent Kinzel

Marxist-Leninist: Peggy Morton

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices