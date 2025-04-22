Canada election 2025: Edmonton West

See more sharing options

Edmonton West is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley who first took office in 2015. McCauley collected 25,278 votes, winning 45.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton West in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Kelly McCauley (Incumbent) Liberal: Brad Fournier NDP: Sean McQuillan People's Party: Brent Kinzel Marxist-Leninist: Peggy Morton