Canada election 2025: Saskatoon South

Saskatoon South is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.
This new riding includes parts of the riding previously known as Saskatoon-Grasswood.
Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon South in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Kevin Waugh (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rokhan Sarwar
NDP: Jacob Gadzella
Green: Hamish Graham
People's Party: R.B. Wintringham
Comments