Politics

Canada election 2025: Saskatoon South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kevin Waugh
    Kevin Waugh
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Rokhan Sarwar
    Rokhan Sarwar
    Liberal
  • Jacob Gadzella
    Jacob Gadzella
    NDP
  • Hamish Graham
    Hamish Graham
    Green
  • R.B. Wintringham
    R.B. Wintringham
    People's Party
Saskatoon South is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This new riding includes parts of the riding previously known as Saskatoon-Grasswood.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon South in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Kevin Waugh (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rokhan Sarwar

NDP: Jacob Gadzella

Green: Hamish Graham

People's Party: R.B. Wintringham

