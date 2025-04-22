Canada election 2025: Saskatoon South

See more sharing options

Saskatoon South is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This new riding includes parts of the riding previously known as Saskatoon-Grasswood.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon South in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Kevin Waugh (Incumbent) Liberal: Rokhan Sarwar NDP: Jacob Gadzella Green: Hamish Graham People's Party: R.B. Wintringham