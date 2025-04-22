SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Richmond-Arthabaska

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Richmond-Arthabaska is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Alain Rayes who first took office in 2015. Rayes collected 28,513 votes, winning 49.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Arthabaska in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Alain Saint-Pierre

Conservative: Eric Lefebvre

NDP: Nataël Bureau

Bloc Québécois: Daniel Lebel

Rhinoceros: Réal Batrhino Martel

People's Party: Philippe D'Arcangeli

Independent: Henri do Nascimento

