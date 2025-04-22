Canada election 2025: Richmond-Arthabaska

Richmond-Arthabaska is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Alain Rayes who first took office in 2015. Rayes collected 28,513 votes, winning 49.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Arthabaska in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Alain Saint-Pierre
Conservative: Eric Lefebvre
NDP: Nataël Bureau
Bloc Québécois: Daniel Lebel
Rhinoceros: Réal Batrhino Martel
People's Party: Philippe D'Arcangeli
Independent: Henri do Nascimento
Comments