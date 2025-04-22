Canada election 2025: Richmond-Arthabaska

See more sharing options

Richmond-Arthabaska is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Alain Rayes who first took office in 2015. Rayes collected 28,513 votes, winning 49.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Arthabaska in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Alain Saint-Pierre Conservative: Eric Lefebvre NDP: Nataël Bureau Bloc Québécois: Daniel Lebel Rhinoceros: Réal Batrhino Martel People's Party: Philippe D'Arcangeli Independent: Henri do Nascimento