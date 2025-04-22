SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sherry Romanado who first took office in 2015. Romanado collected 19,400 votes, winning 40.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sherry Romanado (Incumbent)

Conservative: Terry Roberts

NDP: Marie-Andrée Gravel

Bloc Québécois: Beritan Oerde

Rhinoceros: Donald Gagnon

People's Party: Tiny Olinga

