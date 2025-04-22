Canada election 2025: Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne

See more sharing options

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sherry Romanado who first took office in 2015. Romanado collected 19,400 votes, winning 40.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Sherry Romanado (Incumbent) Conservative: Terry Roberts NDP: Marie-Andrée Gravel Bloc Québécois: Beritan Oerde Rhinoceros: Donald Gagnon People's Party: Tiny Olinga