Politics

Canada election 2025: Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding made up of parts from the previous ridings of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Nickel Belt and Sudbury.

Voters will decide who will represent Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Serré (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jim Belanger

NDP: Andréane Chénier

Green: Himal Hossain

Libertarian: Justin Dean Newell Leroux

People's Party: Sharilynne St. Louis

