Canada election 2025: Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt

Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding made up of parts from the previous ridings of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Nickel Belt and Sudbury.
Voters will decide who will represent Sudbury East—Manitoulin—Nickel Belt in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Marc Serré (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jim Belanger
NDP: Andréane Chénier
Green: Himal Hossain
Libertarian: Justin Dean Newell Leroux
People's Party: Sharilynne St. Louis
