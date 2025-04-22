Canada election 2025: Central Newfoundland

See more sharing options

Central Newfoundland is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

Voters will decide who will represent Central Newfoundland in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Clifford Small (Incumbent) Liberal: Lynette Powell NDP: Darian Vincent