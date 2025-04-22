SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Central Newfoundland

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Clifford Small
    Clifford Small
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Lynette Powell
    Lynette Powell
    Liberal
  • Darian Vincent
    Darian Vincent
    NDP
Central Newfoundland is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

Voters will decide who will represent Central Newfoundland in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Clifford Small (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lynette Powell

NDP: Darian Vincent

