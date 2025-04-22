Canada election 2025: Central Newfoundland

Central Newfoundland is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.
Voters will decide who will represent Central Newfoundland in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Clifford Small (Incumbent)
Liberal: Lynette Powell
NDP: Darian Vincent
