SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Davenport

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Julie Dzerowicz
    Julie Dzerowicz
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Francis Lavoie
    Francis Lavoie
    Conservative
  • Sandra Sousa
    Sandra Sousa
    NDP
  • Lilian Barrera
    Lilian Barrera
    Green
  • Dave McKee
    Dave McKee
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Davenport is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz who first took office in 2015. Dzerowicz collected 19,930 votes, winning 42.13 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Julie Dzerowicz (Incumbent)

Conservative: Francis Lavoie

NDP: Sandra Sousa

Green: Lilian Barrera

Communist: Dave McKee

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices