Canada election 2025: Davenport

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Davenport is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz who first took office in 2015. Dzerowicz collected 19,930 votes, winning 42.13 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Julie Dzerowicz (Incumbent) Conservative: Francis Lavoie NDP: Sandra Sousa Green: Lilian Barrera Communist: Dave McKee