Canada election 2025: Cape Spear

Cape Spear is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as St. John’s South-Mount Pearl.
Voters will decide who will represent Cape Spear in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Tom Osborne
Conservative: Corey Curtis
NDP: Brenda Walsh
Green: Kaelem Tingate
Animal Protection Party: Mike Peach
Comments