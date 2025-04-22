Canada election 2025: Cape Spear

See more sharing options

Cape Spear is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as St. John’s South-Mount Pearl.

Voters will decide who will represent Cape Spear in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Tom Osborne Conservative: Corey Curtis NDP: Brenda Walsh Green: Kaelem Tingate Animal Protection Party: Mike Peach