Canada election 2025: Victoria

Victoria is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Laurel Collins who first took office in 2019. Collins collected 29,301 votes, winning 43.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Laurel Collins (Incumbent) Liberal: Will Greaves Conservative: Angus Ross Green: Michael Doherty Independent: Steve Filipovic Rhinoceros: Cody Fraser People's Party: David Mohr CHP Canada: Mary Moreau