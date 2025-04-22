SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Victoria

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Laurel Collins
    Laurel Collins
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Will Greaves
    Will Greaves
    Liberal
  • Angus Ross
    Angus Ross
    Conservative
  • Michael Doherty
    Michael Doherty
    Green
  • Steve Filipovic
    Steve Filipovic
    Independent
  • Cody Fraser
    Cody Fraser
    Rhinoceros
  • David Mohr
    David Mohr
    People's Party
  • Mary Moreau
    Mary Moreau
    CHP Canada
Victoria is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Laurel Collins who first took office in 2019. Collins collected 29,301 votes, winning 43.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Laurel Collins (Incumbent)

Liberal: Will Greaves

Conservative: Angus Ross

Green: Michael Doherty

Independent: Steve Filipovic

Rhinoceros: Cody Fraser

People's Party: David Mohr

CHP Canada: Mary Moreau

