Canada election 2025: Beauport-Limoilou

Beauport-Limoilou is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola who first took office in 2019. Vignola collected 15,146 votes, winning 31.14 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauport-Limoilou in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Julie Vignola (Incumbent) Liberal: Steeve Lavoie Conservative: Hugo Langlois NDP: Raymond Côté Green: Dalila Elhak People's Party: Andrée Massicotte Marxist-Leninist: Claude Moreau