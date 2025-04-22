SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Beauport-Limoilou

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Beauport-Limoilou is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola who first took office in 2019. Vignola collected 15,146 votes, winning 31.14 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauport-Limoilou in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Julie Vignola (Incumbent)

Liberal: Steeve Lavoie

Conservative: Hugo Langlois

NDP: Raymond Côté

Green: Dalila Elhak

People's Party: Andrée Massicotte

Marxist-Leninist: Claude Moreau

