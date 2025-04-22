Canada election 2025: Beauport-Limoilou

Beauport-Limoilou is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola who first took office in 2019. Vignola collected 15,146 votes, winning 31.14 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Beauport-Limoilou in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Julie Vignola (Incumbent)
Liberal: Steeve Lavoie
Conservative: Hugo Langlois
NDP: Raymond Côté
Green: Dalila Elhak
People's Party: Andrée Massicotte
Marxist-Leninist: Claude Moreau
