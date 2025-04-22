Canada election 2025: Québec Centre

See more sharing options

Québec Centre is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos who first took office in 2015. Duclos collected 18,132 votes, winning 35.42 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Québec Centre in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jean-Yves Duclos (Incumbent) NDP: Tommy Bureau Bloc Québécois: Simon Bérubé People's Party: Daniel Brisson Independent: Patrick Kerr