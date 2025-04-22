SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Québec Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jean-Yves Duclos
    Jean-Yves Duclos
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Tommy Bureau
    Tommy Bureau
    NDP
  • Simon Bérubé
    Simon Bérubé
    Bloc Québécois
  • Daniel Brisson
    Daniel Brisson
    People's Party
  • Patrick Kerr
    Patrick Kerr
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Québec Centre is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos who first took office in 2015. Duclos collected 18,132 votes, winning 35.42 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Québec Centre in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean-Yves Duclos (Incumbent)

NDP: Tommy Bureau

Bloc Québécois: Simon Bérubé

People's Party: Daniel Brisson

Independent: Patrick Kerr

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices