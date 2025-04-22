SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the previously named riding of Pontiac.

Voters will decide who will represent Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Sophie Chatel (Incumbent)

Conservative: Brian Nolan

NDP: Gilbert W. Whiteduck

Bloc Québécois: Suzanne Proulx

Green: Claude Bertrand

People's Party: Todd Hoffman

