Canada election 2025: Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi

Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the previously named riding of Pontiac.

Voters will decide who will represent Pontiac—Kitigan Zibi in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Sophie Chatel (Incumbent) Conservative: Brian Nolan NDP: Gilbert W. Whiteduck Bloc Québécois: Suzanne Proulx Green: Claude Bertrand People's Party: Todd Hoffman