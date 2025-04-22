SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie who first took office in 2021. Tolmie collected 24,869 votes, winning 60.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Fraser Tolmie (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tabitha Mukamusoni

NDP: Britt Baumann

Green: Mike Gardiner

People's Party: Chey Craik

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

