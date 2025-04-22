Canada election 2025: Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan

See more sharing options

Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie who first took office in 2021. Tolmie collected 24,869 votes, winning 60.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Fraser Tolmie (Incumbent) Liberal: Tabitha Mukamusoni NDP: Britt Baumann Green: Mike Gardiner People's Party: Chey Craik