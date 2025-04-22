SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Essex

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Essex is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Chris Lewis who first took office in 2019. Lewis collected 28,741 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Chris Lewis (Incumbent)

Liberal: Chris Sutton

NDP: Lori Wightman

People's Party: Jason Henry

