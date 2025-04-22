Canada election 2025: Essex

See more sharing options

Essex is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Chris Lewis who first took office in 2019. Lewis collected 28,741 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Chris Lewis (Incumbent) Liberal: Chris Sutton NDP: Lori Wightman People's Party: Jason Henry