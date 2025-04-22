Canada election 2025: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Jamie Schmale who first took office in 2015. Schmale collected 35,418 votes, winning 52.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Jamie Schmale (Incumbent)
Liberal: Nell Thomas
NDP: Alyea Teel
People's Party: Michael Penman
