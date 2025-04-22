Canada election 2025: Richmond East—Steveston

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Richmond East—Steveston is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding made slight changes to the boundaries of the previous riding, Steveston-Richmond East.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond East—Steveston in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Parm Bains (Incumbent) Conservative: Zach Segal NDP: Keefer Pelech Green: Steven Ji