Canada election 2025: Richmond East—Steveston

Richmond East—Steveston is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This new riding made slight changes to the boundaries of the previous riding, Steveston-Richmond East.
Voters will decide who will represent Richmond East—Steveston in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Parm Bains (Incumbent)
Conservative: Zach Segal
NDP: Keefer Pelech
Green: Steven Ji
