Politics

Canada election 2025: Richmond East—Steveston

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Parm Bains
    Parm Bains
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Zach Segal
    Zach Segal
    Conservative
  • Keefer Pelech
    Keefer Pelech
    NDP
  • Steven Ji
    Steven Ji
    Green
Richmond East—Steveston is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding made slight changes to the boundaries of the previous riding, Steveston-Richmond East.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond East—Steveston in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Parm Bains (Incumbent)

Conservative: Zach Segal

NDP: Keefer Pelech

Green: Steven Ji

