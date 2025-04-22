SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Prince Albert

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Randy Hoback
    Randy Hoback
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Christopher Hadubiak
    Christopher Hadubiak
    Liberal
  • Virginia Kutzan
    Virginia Kutzan
    NDP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Albert is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Randy Hoback who first took office in 2008. Hoback collected 22,340 votes, winning 64.89 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Randy Hoback (Incumbent)

Liberal: Christopher Hadubiak

NDP: Virginia Kutzan

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices