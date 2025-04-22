Canada election 2025: Prince Albert

See more sharing options

Prince Albert is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Randy Hoback who first took office in 2008. Hoback collected 22,340 votes, winning 64.89 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Randy Hoback (Incumbent) Liberal: Christopher Hadubiak NDP: Virginia Kutzan