Politics

Canada election 2025: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice who first took office in 2011. Boulerice collected 26,708 votes, winning 48.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jean-Sébastien Vallée

Conservative: Laetitia Tchatat

Bloc Québécois: Olivier Gignac

Green: Benoît Morham

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

