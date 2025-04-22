Canada election 2025: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice who first took office in 2011. Boulerice collected 26,708 votes, winning 48.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jean-Sébastien Vallée
Conservative: Laetitia Tchatat
Bloc Québécois: Olivier Gignac
Green: Benoît Morham
Comments