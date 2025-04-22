Canada election 2025: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

See more sharing options

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice who first took office in 2011. Boulerice collected 26,708 votes, winning 48.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent) Liberal: Jean-Sébastien Vallée Conservative: Laetitia Tchatat Bloc Québécois: Olivier Gignac Green: Benoît Morham