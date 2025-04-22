SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Regina-Lewvan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Warren Steinley
    Warren Steinley
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Mac Hird
    Mac Hird
    Liberal
  • Ray Aldinger
    Ray Aldinger
    NDP
  • Michael Wright
    Michael Wright
    Green
  • Godwin Ezizor
    Godwin Ezizor
    People's Party
Regina-Lewvan is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Warren Steinley who first took office in 2019. Steinley collected 21,375 votes, winning 46.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Lewvan in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Warren Steinley (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mac Hird

NDP: Ray Aldinger

Green: Michael Wright

People's Party: Godwin Ezizor

