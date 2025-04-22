Canada election 2025: Regina-Lewvan

Regina-Lewvan is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Warren Steinley who first took office in 2019. Steinley collected 21,375 votes, winning 46.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Lewvan in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Warren Steinley (Incumbent)
Liberal: Mac Hird
NDP: Ray Aldinger
Green: Michael Wright
People's Party: Godwin Ezizor
