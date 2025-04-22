Canada election 2025: Regina-Lewvan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina-Lewvan is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Warren Steinley who first took office in 2019. Steinley collected 21,375 votes, winning 46.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina-Lewvan in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Warren Steinley (Incumbent) Liberal: Mac Hird NDP: Ray Aldinger Green: Michael Wright People's Party: Godwin Ezizor