Politics

Canada election 2025: Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Marc Dalton who first took office in 2019. Dalton collected 19,371 votes, winning 36.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Marc Dalton (Incumbent)

Liberal: Angie Rowell

NDP: Daniel Heydenrych

Rhinoceros: Peter Buddle

People's Party: Chris Lehner

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

