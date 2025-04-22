Canada election 2025: Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

See more sharing options

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Marc Dalton who first took office in 2019. Dalton collected 19,371 votes, winning 36.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Marc Dalton (Incumbent) Liberal: Angie Rowell NDP: Daniel Heydenrych Rhinoceros: Peter Buddle People's Party: Chris Lehner