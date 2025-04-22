SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Edmonton Northwest

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lindsey Machona
    Lindsey Machona
    Liberal
  • Billy Morin
    Billy Morin
    Conservative
  • Omar Abubakar
    Omar Abubakar
    NDP
  • Colleen Rice
    Colleen Rice
    Green
  • Albert Carson
    Albert Carson
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton Northwest is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Northwest in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Lindsey Machona

Conservative: Billy Morin

NDP: Omar Abubakar

Green: Colleen Rice

People's Party: Albert Carson

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices