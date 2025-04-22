Canada Election 2025: Edmonton Northwest

See more sharing options

Edmonton Northwest is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Northwest in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Lindsey Machona Conservative: Billy Morin NDP: Omar Abubakar Green: Colleen Rice People's Party: Albert Carson