Canada election 2025: Burlington North—Milton West

Burlington North—Milton West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new federal riding includes parts of the riding previously known as Milton.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington North—Milton West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Adam van Koeverden (Incumbent) Conservative: Nadeem Akbar NDP: Naveed Ahmed People's Party: Charles Zach