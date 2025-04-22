SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Burlington North—Milton West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
Burlington North—Milton West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new federal riding includes parts of the riding previously known as Milton.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington North—Milton West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Adam van Koeverden (Incumbent)

Conservative: Nadeem Akbar

NDP: Naveed Ahmed

People's Party: Charles Zach

