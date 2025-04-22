SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary McKnight

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Calgary McKnight is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary McKnight in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: George Chahal (Incumbent)

Conservative: Dalwinder Gill

NDP: Arlington Antonio Santiago

Green: Evelyn Tanaka

People's Party: Najeeb Butt

Canadian Future Party: Benjamin Cridland

Centrist Party: Syed Hasnain

