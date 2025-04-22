Canada election 2025: Calgary McKnight

Calgary McKnight is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Calgary McKnight in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: George Chahal (Incumbent)
Conservative: Dalwinder Gill
NDP: Arlington Antonio Santiago
Green: Evelyn Tanaka
People's Party: Najeeb Butt
Canadian Future Party: Benjamin Cridland
Centrist Party: Syed Hasnain
Comments