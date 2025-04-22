SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Marc-Aurèle-Fortin is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yves Robillard who first took office in 2015. Robillard collected 22,992 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Carlos Leitão

Conservative: Janina Moran

NDP: Alexandrah Cardona-Fortin

Bloc Québécois: Claude Tousignant

