Canada election 2025: Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yves Robillard who first took office in 2015. Robillard collected 22,992 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Carlos Leitão
Conservative: Janina Moran
NDP: Alexandrah Cardona-Fortin
Bloc Québécois: Claude Tousignant
Comments