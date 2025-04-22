Canada election 2025: Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yves Robillard who first took office in 2015. Robillard collected 22,992 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Carlos Leitão Conservative: Janina Moran NDP: Alexandrah Cardona-Fortin Bloc Québécois: Claude Tousignant