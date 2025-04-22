Canada election 2025: Kitchener Centre

See more sharing options

Kitchener Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Green MP Mike Morrice who first took office in 2021. Morrice collected 17,872 votes, winning 34.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Green: Mike Morrice (Incumbent) Liberal: Brian Adeba Conservative: Kelly DeRidder NDP: Heather Zaleski United Party: Margaretha Dyck Animal Protection Party: Ellen Papenburg People's Party: Wasai Rahimi