SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Kitchener Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mike Morrice
    Mike Morrice
    Green
    Incumbent
  • Brian Adeba
    Brian Adeba
    Liberal
  • Kelly DeRidder
    Kelly DeRidder
    Conservative
  • Heather Zaleski
    Heather Zaleski
    NDP
  • Margaretha Dyck
    Margaretha Dyck
    United Party
  • Ellen Papenburg
    Ellen Papenburg
    Animal Protection Party
  • Wasai Rahimi
    Wasai Rahimi
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kitchener Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Green MP Mike Morrice who first took office in 2021. Morrice collected 17,872 votes, winning 34.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Green: Mike Morrice (Incumbent)

Liberal: Brian Adeba

Conservative: Kelly DeRidder

NDP: Heather Zaleski

United Party: Margaretha Dyck

Animal Protection Party: Ellen Papenburg

People's Party: Wasai Rahimi

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices