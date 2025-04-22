Canada election 2025: Calgary Shepard

See more sharing options

Calgary Shepard is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tom Kmiec who first took office in 2015. Kmiec collected 44,411 votes, winning 60.37 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Shepard in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Tom Kmiec (Incumbent) Liberal: Gul Khan NDP: Tory Tomblin Green: Robert Frasch People's Party: Donald Legere