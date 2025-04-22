SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Shepard

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tom Kmiec
    Tom Kmiec
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Gul Khan
    Gul Khan
    Liberal
  • Tory Tomblin
    Tory Tomblin
    NDP
  • Robert Frasch
    Robert Frasch
    Green
  • Donald Legere
    Donald Legere
    People's Party
Calgary Shepard is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tom Kmiec who first took office in 2015. Kmiec collected 44,411 votes, winning 60.37 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Shepard in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Tom Kmiec (Incumbent)

Liberal: Gul Khan

NDP: Tory Tomblin

Green: Robert Frasch

People's Party: Donald Legere

