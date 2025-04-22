Canada election 2025: Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle

Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anju Dhillon who first took office in 2015. Dhillon collected 25,233 votes, winning 52.41 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Anju Dhillon (Incumbent)
Conservative: Alioune Sarr
NDP: Angélique Soleil Lavoie
Bloc Québécois: Pauline Postel
Green: Amir Badr Eldeen
Rhinoceros: André Lavigne
No Affiliation: Katy Le Rougetel
People's Party: Michael Patterson
