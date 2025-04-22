Canada election 2025: Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle

See more sharing options

Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anju Dhillon who first took office in 2015. Dhillon collected 25,233 votes, winning 52.41 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Anju Dhillon (Incumbent) Conservative: Alioune Sarr NDP: Angélique Soleil Lavoie Bloc Québécois: Pauline Postel Green: Amir Badr Eldeen Rhinoceros: André Lavigne No Affiliation: Katy Le Rougetel People's Party: Michael Patterson