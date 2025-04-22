SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Anju Dhillon
    Anju Dhillon
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Alioune Sarr
    Alioune Sarr
    Conservative
  • Angélique Soleil Lavoie
    Angélique Soleil Lavoie
    NDP
  • Pauline Postel
    Pauline Postel
    Bloc Québécois
  • Amir Badr Eldeen
    Amir Badr Eldeen
    Green
  • André Lavigne
    André Lavigne
    Rhinoceros
  • Katy Le Rougetel
    Katy Le Rougetel
    No Affiliation
  • Michael Patterson
    Michael Patterson
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anju Dhillon who first took office in 2015. Dhillon collected 25,233 votes, winning 52.41 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Anju Dhillon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Alioune Sarr

NDP: Angélique Soleil Lavoie

Bloc Québécois: Pauline Postel

Green: Amir Badr Eldeen

Rhinoceros: André Lavigne

No Affiliation: Katy Le Rougetel

People's Party: Michael Patterson

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices