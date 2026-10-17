B.C. municipal election 2026: Results, ridings and candidates

- Read the full list of candidates in the 2026 municipal election
British Columbia residents will vote in the 2026 municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Using the interactive results table above, find your municipality from the drop-down menu and view the list of candidates for mayor and council.
The table will also list live results.
It will be automatically updated when a candidate is projected as the winner.
Get daily National news
Results will start to come in around 8 p.m. as the polls close.
General local elections are being held for mayors and municipal councillors, regional district directors, school board trustees, park boards in Vancouver and Cultus Lake and the Islands Trust.
Each local government in B.C. manages its own voting stations.
Local governments provide information on when, where and how to vote.
- ‘They shouldn’t be surprised’: Nova Scotians take stand against major data centre project
- B.C. municipal election day 2026: Polls open across the province
- Alberta referendum expected to bring finality, but also more questions on separation
- How Canada’s fractured immigration consensus is starting to show up at ballot boxes
Global BC will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.
We are live on Global BC, BC1, Global Okanagan, CKNW and STACKTV for our Global News election special from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT.
The show will also be livestreamed above and on the Global BC YouTube channel.
Write a comment