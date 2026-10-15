Royal Caribbean cruise passenger rescued 20 hours after going overboard

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A cruise passenger was rescued nearly 20 hours after going overboard from a Royal Caribbean ship into the Ionian Sea near the island of Zakynthos, Greece.

According to a news release by the Hellenic Coast Guard, the incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 9 on the cruise ship while it was sailing southwest of Zakynthos.

A “local emergency plan was immediately activated” and searches were launched to locate the 44-year-old Salvadorian woman, with participation of the Hellenic Coast Guard, a Hellenic Coast Guard Patrol Vessel (HCV) and passing ships, as well as a Super Puma helicopter of the Hellenic Air Force, according to the news release.

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A cargo ship that participated in the search located the woman on Oct. 10 and she found conscious while floating inside a lifebuoy, according to the coast guard.

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Footage shared by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows the moment the woman was found floating in the water.

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The ship’s crew members spot the woman floating inside the lifebuoy in the dark sea before tossing her a rope.

The footage shows the woman pulling herself towards the cargo ship after she grabs the rope.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital for medical monitoring and examinations, according to the coast guard.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Katakolo Port Authority.

A spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group told USA Today that the ship “immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities” after the woman went overboard.

“Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share,” the spokesperson added.

Global News has reached out to the Royal Caribbean Group for further comment, but has not received a response.

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The rescue comes nearly one month after a passenger went overboard from a cruise ship heading to southern California from Mexico.

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The incident took place aboard the Carnival Panorama, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, as the ship was heading from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to Long Beach, Calif., a Carnival Cruise spokesperson told NBC News and ABC News.

“Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that a male guest aboard Carnival Panorama jumped overboard while the ship was sailing from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to Long Beach, California,” a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson said in a statement to the outlets.

“When notified of a missing guest, the ship’s team initiated search and investigation procedures, including reviewing CCTV footage and notifying both the U.S. and Mexico Coast Guards. Carnival is providing support to the family who was traveling with the guest, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” the spokesperson added.

The passenger, a 56-year-old man, was aboard the seven-night cruise that sailed to several coastal communities in Mexico before heading back to southern California.

In a statement to Global News, the U.S. Coast Guard said that it was “searching for a 56-year-old man reported overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Panorama off the coast of Mexico.”

The cause of the passenger going overboard is under investigation, the spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard added.

The search for the man was suspended after more than 41 hours of search efforts, the U.S. Coast Guard announced in a press release.

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“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tom Gigler,” said Capt. Jessica Davila, chief of incident management, Coast Guard Southwest District. “Decisions to suspend search operations are never easy and are made with careful consideration of all available information. Our hearts are with those impacted by his loss.”