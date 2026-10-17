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Politics

B.C. municipal election day 2026: Polls open across the province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Vancouver's City Hall is seen here as voters go to vote on Saturday in the municipal eleciton campaign.
Vancouver's City Hall is seen here as voters go to vote on Saturday in the municipal eleciton campaign. Stuart Davis/PNG, Global News files
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It is voting day in the 2026 B.C. municpal election and polling stations are now open across the province.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. local time.

Anyone in line to vote before the polling station closes is still eligible to cast a ballot.

General local elections are being held for mayors and municipal councillors, regional district directors, school board trustees, park boards in Vancouver and Cultus Lake and the Islands Trust.

Each local government in B.C. manages its own voting stations.

Local governments provide information on when, where and how to vote.

Global BC will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.

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We are live on Global BC, BC1, Global Okanagan, CKNW and STACKTV for our Global News election special from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT.

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The show will also be livestreamed at the top of this page and on the Global BC YouTube channel.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna sees high number of ballots cast in advanced voting days'
Kelowna sees high number of ballots cast in advanced voting days

In order to be eligible to vote, the following conditions must be met:

  • A person must be 18 years of age or older when they register to vote or 18 years or older on general voting day
  • Be a Canadian citizen
  • Have been a resident of B. C. for at least six months immediately before they register to vote
  • Be a resident of the municipality or electoral area
  • Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment from voting in local elections or be otherwise disqualified by law

Eligible electors who live on a First Nation reserve can vote.

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Eligible electors without a fixed address or who live in a tiny home or RV without a residential address may still register to vote as a resident elector in the local government they usually reside.

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© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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