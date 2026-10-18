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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 18, 2026 at 1:52 am

    McCallum is back – let’s party like it’s the 1990s!!!

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Politics

Doug McCallum projected to reclaim Surrey mayor’s office as Brenda Locke concedes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2026 1:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug McCallum projected to be Surrey’s next mayor'
Doug McCallum projected to be Surrey’s next mayor
Surrey's next mayor is projected to be Doug McCallum. Grace Ke caught up with him after his proposed win where he gave a short speech to a room full of reporters.
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Doug McCallum is projected to be the next mayor of Surrey again.

“Tonight Surrey has become a global city,” McCallum said.

“We will address your affordability, we will address your safety, and we will address your infrastructure.”

McCallum told his room of supporters that he loves Surrey; that’s why he ran.

“Together we’re going to build a great city that our families will live in, have jobs and go to sports, enjoy each other, work together to make one of the best global cities in the world! Go, go, Surrey!”

Incumbent mayor Brenda Locke conceded to McCallum in a speech before the polls had closed.

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“The voters have truly spoken,” she said.

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“I want to wish them every success as they take on the responsibility of leading our most incredible city of Surrey. Surrey deserves our full support; there is no doubt.”

Locke thanked her team for how much they cared.

“Four years ago, the people of Surrey gave me an honor of serving as mayor,” she said.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime. We did make progress in Surrey, great progress, on housing, on infrastructure, on public safety, and the facilities that are growing in our city today. To every resident who put their faith in me, I am so deeply grateful.”

Click to play video: 'Brenda Locke concedes mayoral race to Doug McCallum'
Brenda Locke concedes mayoral race to Doug McCallum

McCallum led the City of Surrey as mayor for 13 years and lost to Locke in 2022.

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He ran this election again under the banner ‘Doug Gets it Done,’ and it appears he has done that again.

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