SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Doug Breakfaust
    October 18, 2026 at 1:51 am

    Great news! Hopefully the Greens do well in the provincial election.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Pete Fry projected to be next mayor of Vancouver, beating out Ken Sim

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2026 1:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor elect Pete Fry delivers victory speech'
Vancouver mayor elect Pete Fry delivers victory speech
Vancouver has voted in a new mayor to lead the next four years. Pete Fry is projected to win the seat, beating out incumbent Ken Sim. Fry spoke to his supporters on Saturday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It appears that Vancouver is going to have a new mayor.

Pete Fry is projected to be the next Vancouver mayor, beating out incumbent Ken Sim.

In a speech to his supporters, Fry said it was a bit overwhelming to receive the news.

“Putting your trust in me and my team here, we’re not going to let you down,” Fry said.

“We love the city a lot, and we’re here to work for the city, to fight for the city.”

Fry said he has a great team, some great ideas and they are going to get started right away.

Click to play video: 'Ken Sim speaks after losing mayor’s race in Vancouver'
Ken Sim speaks after losing mayor’s race in Vancouver

Sim acknowledged that politics is a hard job and it can take a toll on families.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know, public life does ask a lot of the people that are closest to us,” he said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sim said that voters obviously wanted to go in a different direction and it is important that is acknowledged.

“Tonight marks the end of my time as mayor. Actually, that’s not true. I think I have a couple more weeks left, so yeah, all right, let’s make some changes now,” Sim said.

“Anyways, I just want to say thank you for being elected to the office of mayor. You know, it’s been the highlight of my life.”

Colleen Hardwick came in third, with Kareem Allam coming in fourth.

More to come.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices