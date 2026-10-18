Pete Fry projected to be next mayor of Vancouver, beating out Ken Sim

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It appears that Vancouver is going to have a new mayor.

Pete Fry is projected to be the next Vancouver mayor, beating out incumbent Ken Sim.

In a speech to his supporters, Fry said it was a bit overwhelming to receive the news.

“Putting your trust in me and my team here, we’re not going to let you down,” Fry said.

“We love the city a lot, and we’re here to work for the city, to fight for the city.”

Fry said he has a great team, some great ideas and they are going to get started right away.

3:44 Ken Sim speaks after losing mayor’s race in Vancouver

Sim acknowledged that politics is a hard job and it can take a toll on families.

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“You know, public life does ask a lot of the people that are closest to us,” he said.

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Sim said that voters obviously wanted to go in a different direction and it is important that is acknowledged.

“Tonight marks the end of my time as mayor. Actually, that’s not true. I think I have a couple more weeks left, so yeah, all right, let’s make some changes now,” Sim said.

“Anyways, I just want to say thank you for being elected to the office of mayor. You know, it’s been the highlight of my life.”

Colleen Hardwick came in third, with Kareem Allam coming in fourth.

More to come.