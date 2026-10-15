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1 comment

  1. Ben
    October 15, 2026 at 2:19 pm

    Why are products in Canada such garbage? Every week there’s a new recall.

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Canada

Flintstones vitamins, Aleve and Claritin tablets hit in new recall

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 2:10 pm
1 min read
Aleve View image in full screen
In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, photo, an employee stocks products in the employee shop at the Bayer Pharmaceuticals facility in Whippany, N.J. Julio Cortez/AP Photo
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Bottles of Flintstones vitamins, Claritin and Aleve have been recalled due to distribution errors.

Flintstones Complete Multivitamins and Minerals tablets, 10 mg Claritin Allergy Tablets and 200 mg Aleve tablets were recalled after customer-returned products were mistakenly reintroduced into saleable inventory and redistributed across wholesale markets, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

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The CFIA is encouraging consumers to check with the recalling firm if their product is affected.

All three products are produced by the pharmaceutical company Bayer Inc.

The CFIA also said that any health product related side effects should be reported to Health Canada.

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