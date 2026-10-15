Flintstones vitamins, Aleve and Claritin tablets hit in new recall

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Bottles of Flintstones vitamins, Claritin and Aleve have been recalled due to distribution errors.

Flintstones Complete Multivitamins and Minerals tablets, 10 mg Claritin Allergy Tablets and 200 mg Aleve tablets were recalled after customer-returned products were mistakenly reintroduced into saleable inventory and redistributed across wholesale markets, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

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The CFIA is encouraging consumers to check with the recalling firm if their product is affected.

All three products are produced by the pharmaceutical company Bayer Inc.

The CFIA also said that any health product related side effects should be reported to Health Canada.