Canada election 2025: Terrebonne

Terrebonne is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné who first took office in 2021. Sinclair-Desgagné collected 24,270 votes, winning 41.17 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Terrebonne in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné (Incumbent) Liberal: Tatiana Auguste Conservative: Adrienne Charles NDP: Maxime Beaudoin Green: Benjamin Rankin People's Party: Maria Cantore