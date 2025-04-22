SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Terrebonne

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Terrebonne is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné who first took office in 2021. Sinclair-Desgagné collected 24,270 votes, winning 41.17 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Terrebonne in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tatiana Auguste

Conservative: Adrienne Charles

NDP: Maxime Beaudoin

Green: Benjamin Rankin

People's Party: Maria Cantore

