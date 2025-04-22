Canada election 2025: Foothills

Foothills is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP John Barlow who first took office in 2014. Barlow collected 44,456 votes, winning 69.23 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Foothills in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: John Barlow (Incumbent)
Liberal: John Bruinsma
NDP: Kaitte Aurora
Green: Emma Hoberg
People's Party: Paul O'Halloran
