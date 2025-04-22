Canada election 2025: Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs

See more sharing options

Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marc Miller who first took office in 2015. Miller collected 24,978 votes, winning 50.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Marc Miller (Incumbent) Conservative: Steve Shanahan NDP: Suzanne Dufresne Bloc Québécois: Kevin Majaducon Green: Nathe Perrone Rhinoceros: Giovanni Di Placido