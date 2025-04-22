SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marc Miller
    Marc Miller
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Steve Shanahan
    Steve Shanahan
    Conservative
  • Suzanne Dufresne
    Suzanne Dufresne
    NDP
  • Kevin Majaducon
    Kevin Majaducon
    Bloc Québécois
  • Nathe Perrone
    Nathe Perrone
    Green
  • Giovanni Di Placido
    Giovanni Di Placido
    Rhinoceros
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marc Miller who first took office in 2015. Miller collected 24,978 votes, winning 50.54 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Miller (Incumbent)

Conservative: Steve Shanahan

NDP: Suzanne Dufresne

Bloc Québécois: Kevin Majaducon

Green: Nathe Perrone

Rhinoceros: Giovanni Di Placido

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices