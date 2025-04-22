Canada election 2025: Lac-Saint-Jean

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lac-Saint-Jean is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe who first took office in 2019. Brunelle-Duceppe collected 25,466 votes, winning 50.73 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Jean in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe (Incumbent) Liberal: Denis Lemieux Conservative: Dave Blackburn NDP: Hugues Boily-Maltais People's Party: Lorie Bouchard