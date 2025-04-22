Canada election 2025: Lac-Saint-Jean

Lac-Saint-Jean is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe who first took office in 2019. Brunelle-Duceppe collected 25,466 votes, winning 50.73 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Jean in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe (Incumbent)
Liberal: Denis Lemieux
Conservative: Dave Blackburn
NDP: Hugues Boily-Maltais
People's Party: Lorie Bouchard
