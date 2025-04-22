Canada election 2025: Labrador

Labrador is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yvonne Jones who first took office in 2013. Jones collected 4,119 votes, winning 42.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Labrador in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Philip Earle
Conservative: Ella Wallace
NDP: Marius Normore
